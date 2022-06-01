UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russian’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.

Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports.

In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is playing a prominent role in the global response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He said that the possibility of a Joint Expeditionary Force of naval vessels to break the Black Sea blockade was being actively discussed at the Nato parliamentary assembly, which brings together lawmakers from all of the military alliance’s member states.

