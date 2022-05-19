UK’s biggest-ever lottery winners go public after scooping £184m

The couple who scooped the largest lottery jackpot in UK history have been named.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, won more than £184 million in the EuroMillions last week, and have since come forward to reveal their identities.

The pair are in their 40s and share two children who are of primary-school age, and Mr Thwaite has two children who are studying at university from a previous marriage.

He works as a communication sales engineer while Mrs Thwaite runs a hairdressing salon.

She said: “The win gives us time to dream which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.”

Their win on Tuesday marks the second EuroMillions jackpot bagged in the UK this year, with an anonymous player winning £10.9 million from a draw in February.

Mr and Ms Thwaite’s ticket matched all seven numbers plus the lucky star to win £184,262,899,10.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, and lucky star numbers 4 and 9.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100m, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170m in October 2019.

More to follow…

