Ukrainians forced to drive over landmines left behind by Russian troops

Civilians in Ukraine have been forced to drive over landmines left behind by Russian troops, coming inches away from death as they cross over a bridge.

Footage from the town of Borodyanka, in Kyiv Oblast, shows vehicles queuing up to pass the mines, which are positioned in diagonal rows across the width of the road.

One brave driver even navigates the danger with a trailer attached to their car, lining up all six wheels to avoid certain death.

Two more vehicles are then seen driving through the minefield.

