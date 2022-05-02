Ukrainians denounce dire conditions inside Mariupol bunkers

Ukrainians seeking shelter at Mariupol‘s steel plant have been showing the ever-increasingly dire conditions, as food and medicine begin to run out.

Around 1,000 Azovstal steel plant workers are thought to currently be down there, many of which have been trapped for almost two months.

Some have admitted they have been unable to wash.

As evacuation plans begin, Zelensky said in an address: “For the first time there were two days of real ceasefire on this territory. More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated – women and children first of all.”

