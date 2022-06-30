Ukrainian soldiers train in UK on range of complex weapons with British Army

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

More than 450 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the UK on a range of complex weapons seen as vital in the fight against Russia.

Troops have raced through courses in recent weeks on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire and elsewhere, surprising British Army officers with their hunger to learn.

According to Sky News, they have been learning to use the multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), a large weapon on wheels that fires 12 rockets “at speed” out to a range of more than 50 miles.

The soldiers are now said to be ready to “return to Ukraine”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ukrainian soldiers train in UK on range of complex weapons with British Army