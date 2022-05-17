Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal steel plant arrive in Russian-controlled town

Dozens of wounded Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Novoazovsk after being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Footage obtained by Reuters shows five buses carrying troops arrive in the Russian-controlled town, late on Monday (May 16).

Some of the evacuated were badly injured and carried out of the buses on stretchers, after spending months inside the steel plant.

According to Reuters, the evacuation likely marks the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war and a significant defeat for Ukraine.

