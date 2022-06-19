A new clip is going viral of the sweet moment a Ukrainian soldier was reunited with his family, including his young daughter and excited dog.
In the footage, sent to a Ukrainian Army Blog via Telegram, his car pulls up the driver, before the uniformed soldier steps out and is greeted by loved ones with a hug.
The Ukraine conflict is now entering its 116th day, and many haven’t yet had the opportunity to go home.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Ukrainian soldier returns home to baby daughter