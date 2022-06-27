Ukrainian shopping centre with 1,000 inside struck by Russian missiles, Zelensky says

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

“It’s useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. City mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but gave no figures.

Videos and photos posted to social media show the large shopping complex engulfed in flames as firefighters attempt to put it out and civilians can be seen running from the scene.

More follows…

