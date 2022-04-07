Ukrainian refugees gather in temporary shelter at US-Mexico border

Ukrainianrefugees have gathered at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, close to the United States border.

Several temporary shelters have been set up as people wait to cross the US border on humanitarian parole conditions.

Oksana Dudnyk, a Ukrainian refugee from Bucha, said that the shelter was a “perfect place” compared to her home city.

“We have food, we have a place to sleep. You know, we have everything,” Dudnyk said.

