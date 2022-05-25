Ukrainian player questions Victoria Azarenka’s role on WTA players’ council

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk said it is “ridiculous” that Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka maintains a position on the WTA’s players’ council after the governing body’s decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points.

Former world No 1 Azarenka will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players but was part of the decision-making process that led to the WTA’s decision last week.

Kostyuk, who was speaking after her defeat in the first round at the French Open, suggested Azarenka’s role on the players’ council was a clear conflict of interest.

“Victoria Azarenka is in the players’ board, making decisions about points in Wimbledon, where she’s not even participating, and saying that she has no personal interest in making decisions,” Kostyuk said.

“Just the fact that she’s present there on the calls, doing whatever. It’s ridiculous.”

Kostyuk also said that she had not been contacted about the WTA decision and that Ukrainian players were being made to feel like they “don’t exist”.

“I would say 80-85 per cent of the players had nothing to do with the [WTA] decision,” she said. “It’s so ridiculous I couldn’t believe it. None of the players’ representatives contacted me. None of them asked about my opinion, what I think. It’s like Ukrainian players don’t exist.

“I’ve been trying to be as vocal as possible but you feel hopeless most of the time about the situation.”

Azarenka addressed her role on the council on Monday, saying: “When I have any of those conversations, I don’t look at myself and if I am affected, I look at the bigger picture.”

Kostyuk praised women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek for wearing a blue and yellow pin in support of Ukraine but criticised the top men’s players after they expressed their opposition to Wimbledon’s ban on Russians and Belarusians.

“I mean, look at what Rafa [Nadal] said, look at what Novak [Djokovic] said. How can you get the support from the tour when top three players say these things?” Kostyuk said.

