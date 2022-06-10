Ukrainian official shares footage of Wagner Group base destroyed in Luhansk region

Posted on June 10, 2022

Ukrainian officials have claimed its forces destroyed a military base used by notorious Russian mercenaries in the eastern Luhansk region.

Regional governor Serhiy Haidai shared a video of a burning building which he said showed the remains of the site used by the Wagner Group at a local stadium in the city of Kadiivka.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a well-aimed attack on it. Only one survived,” Mr Haidai tweeted.

Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske said that 22 people had died and four others were injured in the strike.

