Ukrainian mother writes phone number on daughter’s back in case they become separated

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

A Ukrainian mother has posted images on Instagram showing her daughter with contact information written on her back in case they ever became separated during Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Sasha Makoviy said that the photo of her daughter Vira was taken on the first day Russia invaded Ukraine, and that she even considered tattooing the information on her back.

“I signed [her back] with my hands trembling… in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor,” Makoviy said.

