Ukrainian medics get married amid destruction in Kharkiv

April 5, 2022

A Ukrainian couple got married amid the wreckage of a destroyed building in Kharkiv on Sunday (3 April).The ceremony was conducted in a destroyed metro station hall which now serves as a shelter.Bride Anastasiya Grachova, a nurse, and groom Anton Sokolov, a dental surgeon, wore leather jackets as they walked down the rubble-strewn aisle.”Despite all the horror happening in the city of Kharkiv and in Ukraine, there is a place for love, there is kindness,” Sokolov said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

