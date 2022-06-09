Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast

Posted on June 9, 2022 0

A Russian missile strike has damaged a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, according to officials in Ukraine.

Kurakhove Mayor Roman Padun said a missile struck the centre of the city around 10am on 7 June.

Video shared by the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows the extent of the damage, with police also confirming that at least three five-storey buildings were hit, as well as the kindergarten.

No one was killed in the attack and people whose homes have been damaged have been relocated elsewhere by local authorities.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast