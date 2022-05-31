Ukrainian helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol

Footage of Ukrainian pilots braving “suicidal” missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol has been shared online.

In one video, a Mi-8 helicopter can be seen landing in the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant for resupply and reinforcement missions so dangerous that Volodymyr Zelensky described as close to suicidal.

For 82 days, the plant was under siege by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

According to the Telegraph, Andriy Biletsky, a co-founder of the Azov battalion, has hailed the heroism of pilots for flying through Russian-dominated airspace to resupply the surrounded fighters on the ground.

