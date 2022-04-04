Ukrainian father sings ‘Yesterday’ to newborn son after fleeing Bucha

A Ukrainian father, who has been chronicling his daily life during the war, has shared a moving video of himself singing “Yesterday” by The Beatles to his newborn son.
Alex Dayrabekov, who fled from Bucha – a town that has now become a grim centre of Russia’s “massacre” and “genocide” – also spoke to CNN and said his “heart is tearing into pieces” over Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
His third son was born a fortnight before Russia’s invasion and fled his hometown just before his apartment block was struck by enemy forces.
