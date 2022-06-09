Ukrainian chief sanitary doctor warns of cholera outbreak in Mariupol due to mass graves

A top health official in Ukraine has warned of a possible outbreak of cholera in Mariupol due to the unsanitary conditions in the city.

Ihor Kuzin, the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, said that the presence of widespread mass graves in inappropriate locations may lead to water contamination.

The port city has been relentlessly attacked by the Russian military since the start of the invasion in February.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said that a nearby Russian city across the border was preparing infections disease units.

