Ukraine’s Zelensky warns situation in Borodyanka is ‘significantly more dreadful’ than in Bucha

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has warned situation in the town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful’” than in nearby Bucha.

As the country girded itself for new attacks in the east, the nation’s leader issued a new and stark warning in an update to the population.

He said the situation in the town of Borodyanka, about 50 miles north-west of Kyvi, may have suffered a worse fate even than that of Bucha, that has been the focus of international outcry scores of atrocities were revealed after Russian troops pulled out.

He said the situtation in Borodyanka, about 15 miles from Bucha, was “significantly more dreadful”.

Such an assessment would match with claims from the BBC and other media outlets that have visited there in recent days.

More follows……

