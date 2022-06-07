Ukraine’s president says he is “very happy” that Boris Johnson survived the attempt by Tory MPs to remove him from power, in a boost for the prime minister.

Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Mr Johnson as “a true friend of Ukraine”, adding: “I am glad we have not lost a very important ally.”

As Conservatives weighed up whether to demand the no-confidence vote, the prime minister urged them to recognise the leadership he has shown over war in Ukraine.

Some of his opponents dismissed the argument that a leader could not be replaced during the crisis – pointing to cross-party agreement that the country should receive arms and support.

But Mr Zelensky has now backed up the claim by Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, that the president would be “punching the air” that Mr Johnson won the vote.

Source Link Ukraine’s president ‘very happy’ that Boris Johnson survived no-confidence vote