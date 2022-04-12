Ukraine’s Eurovision entry want to be ‘another mouthpiece’ for their country

Ukraine’s Eurovision entry have spoken of the responsibility they feel in representing their war-torn country at this year’s Song Contest.

Kalush Orchestra, who were given special permission to perform in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, are now preparing to travel to Turin, Italy, where this year’s Eurovision event is taking place.

“Representing Ukraine at this difficult time of war, I want to do my best to be yet another mouthpiece for Ukraine,” frontman Oleh Psiuk told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat, amid his country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

He said he had observed a “striking contrast” while visiting Israel and the Netherlands: “People here are not worried at all [about the war] and it’s quite unusual. Many people may see everything that has been happening as a kind of a war movie, but it is very tough when it is happening to you and your family.

“When you wake up in the morning, not being sure if your family and friends are still alive.”

As well as performing for Eurovision fans, Kalush Orchestra have been using their short promo tour to meet refugees.

“We believe our mission is to support people while we are here,” Oleh said

“If all join efforts and do what they can I think the war will be over soon and will not begin in other countries.”

Italy won the honour of hosting Eurovision after its 2021 entry, rock band Maneskin, triumphed in the competition with their song “Zitti e Buoni”.

Ukraine Invasion-Eurovision (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This year’s semi-finals take place on 10 and 12 May, with the grand final taking place on 14 May.

In February, Russia was banned from competing at Eurovision this year due to its ongoing attack on Ukraine.

“The EBU [European Broadcasting Union] has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” the statement read.

The group said that they had “widely” consulted their membership on the matter and had made a decision based on “a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body”.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” a representative said.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine’s Eurovision entry want to be ‘another mouthpiece’ for their country