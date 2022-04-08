Ukraine: Zelensky warns situation in Borodyanka ‘much worse’ than in Bucha

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation in the town of Borodyanka is “much worse” than in nearby Bucha, where heinous war crimes have been reported.

The president of Ukraine made the comments during his evening address, reacting to the news that Russia has been suspended from the UN Human Rights Council.

“Russia has had nothing to do with the concept of human rights for a long time already,” Mr Zelensky said.

“After Bucha, this is already obvious and the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka has already begun. It’s much worse there.”

