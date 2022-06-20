Ukraine: Zelensky hails ‘truly historic week’ as nation awaits decision on EU membership

Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken at the beginning of a “truly historic week” for Ukraine, as the nation waits to find out if it can join the European Union.

The European Commission has already backed Ukraine’s bid to be given candidacy status, bringing it close to joining the bloc.

Any decision still needs to be signed off by the EU’s 27 member states, who meet to discuss it in the coming days.

“I think it’s clear to everyone that since 1991 there have been very few decisions for Ukraine like the one we expect now,” Mr Zelensky said.

