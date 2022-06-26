Ukraine: Zelensky calls for more help from G7 during ‘difficult stage of war’

Posted on June 26, 2022 0

Volodymyr Zelensky says he is set to take some part in the G7 meeting amid a “difficult stage” of the war, after Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces took control of Sievierodonetsk and the villages surrounding it.

The president of Ukraine is expected to urge world leaders to provide more support to his war-torn nation and tighten sanctions on Vladimir Putin.

“Ukraine needs more armed assistance and our partners’ modern air defence systems shouldn’t be in landfills or storage, but in Ukraine, where they are now needed,” Mr Zelensky said in an address ahead of the summit.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ukraine: Zelensky calls for more help from G7 during ‘difficult stage of war’