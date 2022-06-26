Ukraine: Zelensky calls for more help from G7 during ‘difficult stage of war’

Volodymyr Zelensky says he is set to take some part in the G7 meeting amid a “difficult stage” of the war, after Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces took control of Sievierodonetsk and the villages surrounding it.

The president of Ukraine is expected to urge world leaders to provide more support to his war-torn nation and tighten sanctions on Vladimir Putin.

“Ukraine needs more armed assistance and our partners’ modern air defence systems shouldn’t be in landfills or storage, but in Ukraine, where they are now needed,” Mr Zelensky said in an address ahead of the summit.

