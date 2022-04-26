Ukraine: Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millenial Reich’ and says Putin will ‘lose’ war

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of building a “millennial Reich”, but warned Vladimir Putin that he will “lose” the war in Ukraine.

The president also suggested that “the lessons of history are well known” and will only lead to defeat for Mr Putin.

“If you are going to build a millennial Reich, you lose. If you are going to destroy your neighbours, you lose. If you want to restore the old empire, you lose,” Mr Zelensky said.

“And if you go against the Ukrainians, you lose.”

