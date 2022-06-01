Residents of Sievierodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, have been told to remain inside bomb shelters after a strike on a chemical factory created a toxic cloud.
Footage shows brown plumes of gas filling the air after a container with chemicals was reportedly blown up at the chemical works.
Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike “crazy” and condemned Russia‘s “blind air bombing”.
“Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army’s strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy,” the president of Ukraine said.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Ukraine war: Toxic cloud fills air after strike on Sievierodonetsk chemical plant in Ukraine