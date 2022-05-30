Ukraine war – live: Zelensky visits front line as situation in Luhansk ‘extremely escalated’

President Zelensky meets US officials

On a rare trip to the front line, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers in the city of Kharkiv.

His country’s troops succeeded in pushing back the Russian forces from their positions around the northeastern city several weeks ago.

“I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom,” Mr Zelensky said after his visit. Long-distance Russian bombardments were heard in the area on the same day as his trip.

The Kremlin’s attack on the city has gutted more than 2,000 residential buildings, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The Ukrainian army has recaptured another 5 per cent of the region, he added, saying that Russian forces still control about 30 per cent of the territory.

However, most of Russia’s focus is on the eastern Donbas region, which comprises the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. Mr Zelensky admitted on Saturday evening that the battle there “indescribably difficult”, not long after he said up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers were dying in the Donbas each day.

The fighting in Luhansk was “extremely escalated”, according to its governor Serhiy Gaidai, who said dozens of buildings had been destroyed over the last few days.

Show latest update 1653876000 Russia increases intensity of attack on Sievierodonetsk Fighting has intensified in Ukraine’s Luhansk region as Russian forces try to capture the largest city still under Ukrainian control in the territory, officials have said. The Kremlin’s forces have their sights on Sievierodonetsk, which is located around 90 miles from the Russian border on the strategically-important Siverskiy Donetsk river. In recent weeks, the Kremlin’s forces have pounded it with heavy artillery, with much of the city thought to lie in ruins. Read more of our daily round-up of Ukraine here: Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 03:00 1653872400 Zelensky fires security service boss in Kharkiv Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the head of the security service in Kharkiv, after accusing him of inaction during the war. Speaking on the same day that he visited troops in Kharkiv, Mr Zelensky said Roman Dudin, who he claimed had not contributed to his city’s defence, would be investigated. Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 02:00 1653868800 Eurovision winners raise $900,000 for Ukraine by selling trophy Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian band which won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has raised $900,000 (£715,000) for their country by auctioning off their trophy. The funds generated by the sale will be spent by the army on the PD-2 unmanned aerial system. The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on 14 May ((Luca Bruno/AP)) Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 01:00 1653865103 Moscow’s ‘unconditional priority’ is to take Donbas, says Lavrov Moscow’s “unconditional priority” is to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region, the Russian foreign minister has said. Sergei Lavrov’s comments came three months after the Kremlin recognised the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as breakaway states, shortly before Vladimir Putin ordered his soldiers to launch a full-scale invasion. After Russia failed in its attempts to capture Kyiv, its troops withdrew from around the Ukrainian capital. The most intense fighting is now taking place in the Donbas, the eastern region which contains Donetsk and Luhansk. Rory Sullivan 29 May 2022 23:58 1653861623 Photos from Ukraine In some of the latest photos to emerge from Ukraine, a man walks over the rubble of his destroyed village, while a Ukrainian soldiers stands guard in a trench elsewhere in Donetsk region. A Ukrainian soldier called Nataliia stands in a trench in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on 29 May, 2022 Ukrainian soldiers walk near the village of Zaytseve in the Donetsk region A man walks amid the rubble of Zaytseve People walk post photographs of fallen Ukrainian troops in the capital’s Saint Michael’s Sqaure as the city celebrates Kyiv Day on 29 May, 2022 (Getty Images) Rory Sullivan 29 May 2022 23:00 1653858023 Fears EU unity against Russia ‘starting to crumble’, says German minister There are fears that Europe’s unity against the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “starting to crumble”, according to the German economy minister Robert Habeck. His comment came as the bloc failed to agree to a Russian oil embargo. More negotiations will take place on Monday. Rory Sullivan 29 May 2022 22:00 1653855323 Russia’s ‘principal aim’ is to take Severodonetsk, says Zelensky Russia’s “principal aim” is to capture the city of Severodonetsk, where all the critical infrastruction has now been destroyed, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said. “As a result of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the city’s critical infrastructure is destroyed…More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock is destroyed,” he said in a televised speech. “Taking Sievierodonetsk is the principal aim of the occupying contingents,” he added. Rory Sullivan 29 May 2022 21:15 1653852623 Truss will ‘prolong’ Ukraine war, claims Russian ambassador to UK The Russian ambassador to the UK has accused the British foreign secretary Liz Truss of “belligerence”, saying she will prolong the war by sending Ukraine weapons. Andrei Kelin claimed that her stance “will be no good for Ukraine, it will be no good for European peace and stability, and Europe itself”. Rory Sullivan 29 May 2022 20:30 1653849923 EU yet to agree to Russian oil embargo The EU is yet to agree to a Russian oil embargo and will continue negotiations on Monday, one of the bloc’s officials has said. The discussions centre around a ban by the end of the year on Russia oil which reaches the EU by sea. However, it is thought that the Russian Druzhba pipeline will be exempt, which supplies countries including Hungary, which has opposed a total ban. Rory Sullivan 29 May 2022 19:45 1653847563 Stopping Russian is a common mission, says Ukraine’s presidential adviser Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak has said that stopping Russia is the common mission of all civilised countries. Writing on Twitter, he said: “Why is the world paying more attention to Ukraine than to Africa and the East?” – such a narrative is promoted by Russian agents of influence. “Only Russian barbarians can weigh tragedies on the scales. The war in Ukraine is not a local conflict or a humanitarian crisis. This is the question of what the world will be like tomorrow.” He warned that if Russia won the war “it will open the Pandora’s box and throw humanity into the dark ages. “Every hypocritical autocrat will be able to provoke territorial conflicts, seize countries, destroy nations.” Holly Bancroft 29 May 2022 19:06

