EU member countries have green lit new sanctions on Russia, including an historic embargo on coal imports, following allegations of civilian rape and torture against Russian troops during the conflict in Ukraine.

The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Moscow’s lucrative energy industry over the war, an official told the AP news agency onThursday, ahead of the official announcement.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine war: EU hits Russia with new sanctions including embargo on coal imports