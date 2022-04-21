Ukraine: UN humanitarian convoy reaches Chernihiv

A UN-led humanitarian convoy has safely reached Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine besieged by Russia until April 4.

It is the first time the UN and its humanitarian partners have managed to deliver much-needed assistance to people living in Chernihiv and nearby communities.

The convoy delivered nine trucks of critical relief supplies for over 13,800 people in Chernihiv, which will be distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and their local partners.

