Russia has accused Ukraine of striking its fuel depot in the southern city of Belgorod, making the first accusation of a strike on Russian soil since Moscow began its invasion in late February.

A Russian official on Friday said two of Ukraine’s military helicopters struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, just 40km from the border of Ukraine.

Then later in the day, a fresh explosion was heard in the Russian city, a witness told Reuters.

Video footage of the purported attack posted online and reported by Reuters showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion. Reuters, however, said it couldn’t independently verify the claims.

The helicopters struck the facility after crossing the border at low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram. The resulting blaze injured two workers, Mr Gladkov added, while some areas were being evacuated in the city.

However, Russian oil firm Rosneft, which owns the fuel depot, said in a separate statement that no one was hurt in the fire, though it gave no information on the cause.

An ammunition depot near Belgorod caught fire on Wednesday, causing a series of blasts. At the time, Mr Gladkov said authorities were waiting for the Russian defence ministry to establish its cause.

This is the first time Ukraine has been accused of carrying out an attack on Russian soil since the deadly invasion of the country began on 24 February, which has seen over 10 million people displaced and thousands dead.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine “a special military operation” has lost between 7,000 and 15,000 soldiers since the war began, according to latest Nato estimates.

Additional reporting by agencies

Source Link Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia’s Belgorod, regional official says