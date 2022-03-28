Ukraine soldiers perform traditional music in Kyiv

Heartwarming footage shows the moment Ukrainian soldiers decided to lift the spirits of locals, amid the Russian invasion.

It’s coming up to a month since Russia’s Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, but its brave residents are still staying strong.

In the clip, eight soldiers can be seen playing instruments in their uniforms, performing an up-tempo traditional tune as various locals smile and clap to the beat.

