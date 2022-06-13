Ukraine: Severodonetsk chemical plant sheltering civilians hit by Russian shelling

A chemical plant sheltering hundreds of civilians has been struck during intense Russian shelling of Severodonetsk.

Footage released by the Luhansk Regional State Administration on Sunday (12 June) shows the Azot Nitrogen plant on fire as smoke billows into the air.

Around 500 civilians, including 40 children, are hiding in the plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

They also claim Russian shelling ignited the big fire at the Azot plant after an oil leak, where staff members are hiding alongside the civilians.

