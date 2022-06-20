Ukraine: Russian shelling destroys at least 10 houses in Sumy region

At least 10 houses have been destroyed by Russian shelling in the town of Seredyna Buda in Ukraine‘s Sumy region, the country’s interior ministry has claimed.

Video shared on official channels showed the vast destruction across the town, with buildings left destroyed after being engulfed by flames.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the strike took place in the early hours of Sunday (19 June).

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or fatalities from the mortar fire.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.