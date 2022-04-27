Ukraine: Russia imposes sanctions on 287 MPs in retaliation for UK measures

Russia’s foreign ministry has imposed sanctions on 287 members of the House of Commons in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

Two months into the Kremlin’s illegal invasion, the ministry said that “personal restrictions” would be placed on the MPs, accusing them of fuelling “unwarranted Russophobic hysteria”.

It was not immediately clear which MPs at Westminster the sanctions will apply, but earlier this month travel bans were imposed on senior members of the government, including Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Weeks into the invasion, the UK imposed sanctions on 386 members of the Russian Parliament who voted in favour of Vladimir Putin’s actions in the Lukhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

“In response to the decision taken by the British government on March 11 to add 386 State Duma deputies to a sanctions list, in a reciprocal move, personal restrictions are being placed on 287 members of the House of Commons,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

More follows

