Ukraine resident returns to destroyed house in Chernihiv village

Posted on April 6, 2022 0

A resident of a village in Ukraine‘s Chernihiv region returned to his former home on Wednesday (6 April) after it was left in ruins following an attack by the Russian military.

The house, which is located in Novoselivka, was left in ruins after it was hit by a shell, the resident said. He said that his family members survived.

“The shell flew and destroyed everything. 17 people were hiding inside the basement,” he said.

