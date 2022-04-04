Ukraine president Zelensky accuses Russia of killing civilians in Bucha

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Russian army of killing civilians in Bucha.

In a video address published on Facebook on Sunday (3 April), Zelensky said that hundreds of people in Bucha were killed and corpses were left on the streets.

“I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel…it is time to do everything possible to make the war crimes of the Russian military the last manifestation of such evil on earth,” Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.