Ukraine president claims coup attempt against him imminent as Russian tensions grow

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has received information about a possible attempt to stage a coup against him as early as next week.

Zelenskiy said the coup, which could take place in the beginning of December, involved people in Russia.

His comments come amid growing tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia, with some claims it could break out in to war.

Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskiy also said that Ukraine was in full control of its borders and was ready for any escalation with Russia.

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on December 1-2,” Zelenskiy said.

