Ukraine ‘prepared to consider neutrality’, says Zelensky

Posted on March 28, 2022

Ukraine’s president has stated that he is prepared to accept neutrality in order for the war to end.

Volodymyr Zelensky said today in a confrence: “Security guarantees and neutrality, the nuclear-free status of our state, we are ready to go for it.

“This is the most important point”.

He added: “It is being discusses. It has been deeply worked through.”

