Ukraine: Pianist performs rendition of Chopin’s nocturnes amid ruins of Irpin

The ruins of war-torn Irpin made for a poignant backdrop as Lithuanian pianist Darius Mazintas performed a stunning rendition of Chopin’s nocturnes.

Footage of the open-air concert – which took place on 26 April – has been released by Ukrainian Witness and shows Mazintas’s performance mixed with shots of the destruction in the city.

“My heart is breaking seeing this,” the pianist said.

“To destroy so much during this amount of time, to kill so many people is dreadful.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.