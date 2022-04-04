Ukraine news – live: Zelensky visits Bucha after body of Olga Sohnenko found in nearby village

‘This is the torture of the whole nation’: Zelensky says Russia is committing ‘genocide’

Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Monday, where it has been alleged Russian troops killed dozens of civilians in a series of war crimes.

The country’s president was guarded by tight security as he spoke to local residents and reporters, where he said the allegations against Russian forces made peace negotiations harder to conduct than they already were.

It comes after Moscow denied that its troops murdered civilians in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisting Russian officials had reason to believe “video falsification” had been involved in the making of footage showing dead bodies on the town’s streets. He provided no evidence for these claims.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have been accused of shooting dead Olga Sukhenko, the mayor of Motyzhyn, a town 30 miles west of the capital, along with her husband and son. The bodies were allegedly thrown into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Vladimir Putin’s troops slept, according to the Associated Press.

Show latest update 1649085486 Lithuania expels Russian ambassador Lithuania is expelling the Russian ambassador to the Baltic country after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in the town of Bucha, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Monday. Russia’s ambassador to Lithuania “will have to leave the country”, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said in a statement. “Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russia’s unprecedented aggression,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement. “The war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine will not be forgotten,” he added. Lithuania also said it would close Russia’s consulate in the port city of Klaipeda and said its envoy to Moscow “would return in the near future”. Mr Landsbergis said that in a symbolic gesture at the same time, the Lithuanian ambassador in Ukraine would be returning to Kyiv. Tom Batchelor 4 April 2022 16:18 1649084704 Truss calls for Russia to be kicked out of UN’s human rights council UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has called for Russia to be expelled from the UN’s human rights council. The cabinet minister tweeted the following: Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 16:05 1649084640 Zelensky hails Johnson’s ‘historic leadership’ in helping Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed his British counterpart Boris Johnson’s “historic leadership” in rallying military help for his embattled country. It came as the UK vowed to deliver more defensive aid to kick out the Russian invaders. Reacting to the civilian killings reported to have taken place in Bucha, Mr Johnson said earlier Britain “will never waver from supporting our friends”, in a sign of an increased commitment to defend Ukraine that could include armour and anti-ship missiles. Johnson leaves No 10 to attend the weekly PMQs session in parliament last week While the UK is not expected to deliver any of its own tanks it could act as a facilitator for other allied nations to supply them to Kyiv, according to reports. Downing Street has also refused to rule out supplying anti-ship missiles to prevent amphibious landings in Odesa. Following talks between Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky over the weekend, the Ukrainian leader said there would be a “new package [of] very, very tangible support”, while No 10 said the PM was “committed to continue to step up defensive support”. In a video address, the Ukrainian president added: “Thank you Boris for the leadership! Historical leadership. I’m sure of it.” Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 16:04 1649083870 Biden calls for ‘war crimes trial’ against Putin – report Over to the US now, where Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Russian president Vladimir Putin. It comes after the alleged killings of civilians in Bucha, a town just outside Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which were only discovered after Russian forces retreated from the area and Ukrainians moved back in. PA notes that the US president is also seeking more sanctions to be put on Russia after the reported atrocities committed by Putin’s troops in Ukraine. Biden speaks to reporters after arriving at Fort McNair, in Washington, on 4 April (AFP via Getty Images) Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 15:51 1649082838 UK ‘considering action against Russian soldiers’ – report Unnamed government sources have reportedly said the UK is considering further action against Russian soldiers themselves. The BBC has said it was told this could include sanctions – but also looking at ways to hold them legally accountable – for what the prime minister has described as “evidence of war crimes” in Ukraine. Officials are looking at measures that could target captains, majors and colonels in the Russian military, the broadcaster says. Here’s what Boris Johnson had to say: Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 15:33 1649082446 Ukraine’s deputy PM says Russia blocking Red Cross reaching Mariupol Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk has told national television that buses meant for the rescue of civilians from Mariupol were, once again, not able to reach the besieged southern Ukrainian city on Monday. She accused Russian forces of blocking the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s evacuation efforts and said 100 Turkish citizens were still trapped in Mariupol. It comes after repeated efforts to organise both mass evacuations of the city, and humanitarian aid getting into it have failed. The ICRC confirmed earlier that it had not been able to reach Mariupol. An ICRC vehicle is pictured on a damaged street in Irpin on 1 April Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 15:27 1649080629 Zelensky vists Bucha after alleged civilian killings by Russian troops More from Volodymyr Zelensky now, who today visited the town of Bucha where it is reported Vladimir Putin’s troops killed dozens of civilians in what has been widely condemned as war crimes. The Ukrainian president was guarded by tight security as he saw the scene of the appalling atrocities. He was pictured speaking to local residents about the horrors inflicted on their community by Putin’s forces. Short after, Mr Zelensky told the press the situations made possible negotiations with Russia harder than they already were. Earlier, he vowed that Putin and his troops who brought such “evil to our land” would be punished for war crimes which have appalled the world. He also branded the killings of civilians “genocide”. Zelensky, accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers, speaks to press on Monday during a visit to the town of Bucha (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 14:57 1649079677 Watch: Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’ Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’ Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 14:41 1649079627 Abramovich’s superyacht leaves Turkish port run by UK-listed firm Roman Abramovich’s $600m (£458m) superyacht Solaris has left a port in Turkey after the British-based company that runs the terminal it was in was pressed to act. Solaris, which is 140 metres long and has a helipad and swimming pool, left Bodrum Cruise Port on Monday. Pressure had been building for Global Ports Holding (GPH), the Mayfair-headquartered company that runs Bodrum Cruise Port, to refuse services to Solaris. Legal experts said the London-listed company was taking “a very big risk” by allowing a superyacht owned by a sanctioned individual to use one of its ports. Mr Abramovich, the current owner of Chelsea Football Club, was one of several Russian billionaires sanctioned by the UK government last month as part of efforts to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war on Ukraine. He was recently pictured at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, last week. Solaris, a superyacht linked to Abramovich, is pictured in Bodrum, southwest Turkey Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 14:40 1649078850 Ukrainian mayor ‘executed with her husband’ Some more on alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops now. Kremlin forces shot dead the mayor of Motyzhyn, a town 30 miles west of Kyiv, along with her husband and son, according to claims from local residents. Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said that Olga Sukhenko was killed while being held by Russian forces. The bodies were reportedly thrown into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Russian forces had slept, AP reports. The mayor’s husband had his hands behind his back, with a piece of rope nearby, and a piece of plastic wrapped around his eyes like a blindfold, the news agency reported. Journalists found four bodies inside the pit, all of whom seemed to have been shot at close range, writes Holly Bancroft. Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 14:27

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Zelensky visits Bucha after body of Olga Sohnenko found in nearby village