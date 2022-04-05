Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia hiding war crimes, as Macron accused of ‘negotiating with Hitler’

Zelensky accuses Russian army of killing and ‘torturing’ civilians in Bucha

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has said that the killings in Bucha are the “tip of the iceberg” of Russia‘s war crimes.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw with Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, Mr Kuleba said that the “horrors” in Bucha and other towns and cities demanded tougher sanctions.

“I can tell you without exaggeration but with great sorrow that the situation in Mariupol is much worse compared to what we’ve seen in Bucha and other towns and villages nearby Kyiv,” he said.

Meanwhile, the White House said the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha were part of a deliberate plan to inflict terror on civilians.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said: “We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual – we believe that this was part of the plan.”

Moscow continues to deny responsibility for civilian murders carried out during war.

Show latest update 1649132146 Russia asked to stop using land mines in Ukraine war Russia has been urged not to use land mines in its war with Ukraine by top officials in a global campaign. “Anti-personnel mines only cause victims, they don’t resolve any type of problem,” said Alicia Arango Olmos, Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva. “So please, Russians, please stop using it, because many of the people that are victims of land mines have nothing to do with what’s happening between Ukraine and Russia,” said Ms Arango Olmos, who also serves as president of the state parties to the 1997 convention which bans the production and use of land mines. According to the offical, Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal teams found banned anti-personnel mines in the country’s eastern region Kharkiv on 28 March. This was confirmed by Human Rights Watch the next day. It added that Russia is known to own the type of mines discovered in Kharkiv, while Ukraine does not have them. Ukraine is one of the 164 state parties to the UN convention, said Ms Arango Olmos at a news conference on Monday marking International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 05:15 1649130513 Chinese, Ukrainian foreign ministers hold first call over crisis: ‘Wars end eventually’ Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked China this morning for expressing solidarity over civilian deaths, after a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. This is the first high-level interaction between Ukraine and Russian ally China since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February, which Moscow has called a “special military operation”. “Grateful to my Chinese counterpart for solidarity with civilian victims,” Mr Kuleba said. He added: “We both share the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves common interests of peace, global food security and international trade.” The call comes after Ukraine requested Beijing use its ties with Russia to help bring an end to the conflict, the Ukrainian foreign ministry had said. China’s foreign minister Wang assured Ukraine that Beijing held an “objective position” and that it would play a “constructive role in this regard”. “Wars end eventually. The key is how to reflect on the pain, to maintain lasting security in Europe and establish a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism,” Wang said. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 04:48 1649128970 All Russia crimes documented, says Zelensky Ukraine will pursue allegations of war crimes against Russian forces occupying parts of the besieged country, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that his administration is doing “everything possible”. “We are already doing everything possible to identify all the Russian military involved in these crimes as soon as possible,” he said. This will be carried out by Ukraine with help from the European Union and international institutes in particular with the International Criminal Court, the Ukrainian leader said. “All crimes of the occupiers are documented. The necessary procedural basis is provided for bringing the guilty Russian military to justice for every crime they commit,” he said, adding that the investigators will do all that is required to find and identify the perpetrators behind the crimes. The status of the investigations has been discussed with EU Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen, Polish president Andrzej Duda and Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer, Mr Zelensky said. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 04:22 1649128435 Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia covering up war crimes Russian occupiers are launching a “false campaign” to claim they are not responsible for the alleged mass killings in various parts of Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said. “They are already launching a false campaign to conceal their guilt in the mass killings of civilians in Mariupol. They will do dozens of staged interviews, re-edited recordings, and will kill people specifically to make it look like they were killed by someone else,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, stating the Russian forces have a “different attitude to their crimes” in different regions. “They used the same tactics when the occupiers shot down a Malaysian Boeing over Donbas. They blamed Ukraine. They even came up with various conspiracy theories. They even went so far as to claim that the corpses were “thrown” on board the plane before it crashed,” Mr Zelensky said, urging western nations to impose further sanctions on the Russian administration. The punishments “must finally be powerful”, Mr Zelensky said. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 04:13 1649126895 After Bucha massacre, Ukraine says no place for Russia on UNHRC Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the besieged country will collect all evidence possible to prove Russia’s “war crimes”. The top minister spoke with the United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres about the events in Bucha, he said, urging that Russia be taken off the UN Human Rights Council. “No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council,” Mr Kuleba said on Twitter. “Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account,” the Ukrainian minister said. The bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around Kyiv, confirmed Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, after parts of the region were recently recaptured from Russian control. This has led to a chorus of calls for stricter action against Russia, with some seeking the country’s suspension from the UN human rights body, the Human Rights Council. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 03:48 1649126530 Facebook and Instagram briefly block Bucha hashtags Facebook and Instagram briefly restricted hashtags relating to civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha, officials from Meta said on Monday. Umbrella company Meta’s automated systems that scan for violent images on Facebook and Instagram were behind blocking the hashtags like #bucha and #buchamassacre, said the company’s spokesperson Andy Stone. “This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we were made aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags,” Mr Stone wrote on Twitter. This is in accordance with Facebook and Instagram’s guidelines which permit the posting of graphic or violent content when aimed at raising awareness and talking about possible human rights abuses. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 03:42 1649125991 US, Europe plan new sanctions on Russia The US and Europe could roll out new sanctions against Russia in the wake of civilian killings in Ukraine, reports said, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned against more deaths in the besieged country with more seized territories expected to be uncovered. Additionally, the US will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. Arpan Rai 5 April 2022 03:33 1649120400 Pro-Moscow Vucic declares victory in Serbian elections Aleksander Vucic, an ally of Russia, has won Serbia’s presidential and parliamentary elections, securing another five-year term in office. With almost all the votes counted, Mr Vucic has won around 60 per cent of the vote in the presidential race. Meanwhile, his populist Serbian Progressive Party – an important ally to Russia in the Balkans and in Europe – secured 43 per cent of the vote. The projection means that no run-off vote is needed and Mr Vucic can form the next Serbian government in a coalition with junior partners in the 250-member assembly. The results will be formally declared on Monday evening. Aisha Rimi has the story: Emily Atkinson 5 April 2022 02:00 1649116800 US pushes to suspend Russia from UN human rights body The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha. A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights. “Russia‘s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on a visit to Romania. “And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them.” Thomas-Greenfield said she wants to have the vote this week. Emily Atkinson 5 April 2022 01:00 1649113200 Watch: US describes ‘litany of atrocities’ in Ukraine US describes ‘litany of atrocities’ in Ukraine Emily Atkinson 5 April 2022 00:00

