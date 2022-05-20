Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Donbas becoming ‘hell’ as Russia’s Belgorod ‘shelled’

President Zelensky meets US officials

Officials in the Russian border region of Belgorod have claimed that the area has been shelled from the direction of Ukraine over the past week.

The region’s governor Viacheslav Gladkov said that the village Solokhi was shelled “from the Ukrainian side” several times over a period of days. On Telegram on Wednesday, he said one man was wounded.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Mr Gladkov reported that Belgorod village Bezimeno was also shelled “from the Ukrainian side” and that there was one person who sustained “slight injury”.

On 13 May, he said an 18-year-old man – Ruslan Nefedov – was buried after he “died during the shelling of our border village of Solokhi by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The first alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was reported on 1 April, when two helicopters struck an oil depot.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian government adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine should only be offered a ceasefire if Russian troops completely withdraw.

He added: “Ukraine is not interested in a new ‘Minsk (Protocol)’ and the war starting up again in a few years.”

Show latest update 1653023920 Kherson to join Russia soon, says Moscow-appointed governor The South Ukrainian city Kherson will soon become a part of Russia, the region’s self-proclaimed governor said. The announcement was made at a first meeting in the city with the occupying forces backed by Russian collaborators, reported The Kyiv Independent. Governor Volodymyr Saldo said: “We see the Russian Federation as our own country,” stating that the new budget for Kherson has been approved in Russian rubles. Arpan Rai 20 May 2022 06:18 1653022321 Mariupol troops registered as POWs Hundreds of Ukrainians fighters from the Mariupol steel factory have been now registered as prisoners of war, officials said. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, personal details of hundreds of soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — have been recorded. They will be treated as prisoners and will be subjected to humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions. The soldiers “must not be subjected to any form of torture or ill-treatment”, Amnesty International said. Russian officials said that more than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered to Moscow since Monday, marking the end stage of the siege in the port city. Arpan Rai 20 May 2022 05:52 1653020772 Nato military leaders say 42,000 troops and 120 jets on high alert Top Nato military leaders commended the Ukrainian response along with the alliance’s assistance and said that the coalition’s resolve and unity is “as great as it’s ever been”. Air Force general Tod D Wolters, commander of European Command and the Nato supreme allied commander Europe said that in the last 84 days, “our focus is to support so that Ukraine can prevail.” “With respect to the defence of the alliance, we’ve responded in all domains, in all regions, to shield all allies. We’ve deployed elements of the Nato Response Force to strengthen our forward defence,” Mr Wolters said on Thursday. He added that there are now eight battle groups under Nato command deployed along the eastern flank. “There are now over 42,000 troops and 120 jets on high alert, with more than 20 ships ready to respond. Our land domain has seen a 10-fold increase, the air domain a 50 percent increase of fighters patrolling the skies,” the commander said. More than 100,000 service members from the US are in Europe to “ensure deterrence works, and the alliance has re-started training Ukrainian service members”. “The bottom line: Nato resolve and unity is as great as it’s ever been. The performance of our Ukrainian partners facing this aggression has been very, very impressive,” he said. Arpan Rai 20 May 2022 05:26 1653018955 Russian soldier in Ukraine war crime trial pleads for forgiveness from victim’s widow A captured Russian soldier who is being tried for the first ever war crimes trial in Ukraine has asked his victim’s widow to forgive him during the court proceedings in Kyiv. Vadim Shishimarin said he was ordered by two officers to shoot a 62-year-old civilian in Ukraine’s Sumy and he had initially refused the orders. He asked the victim’s widow Kateryna Shelipova – who was present at the trial – to forgive him. “I realise that you can’t forgive me, but I’m pleading with you for forgiveness,” he said. Ms Shelipova said her husband – a pensioner and grandfather of two – had gone out to see a Russian tank that had been blown up. She added that she was “arguing with him, saying it was not safe to go out”. Read the full story here: Arpan Rai 20 May 2022 04:55 1653018131 Russia using food as weapon in Ukraine – Antony Blinken Russia has weaponised food in Ukraine by holding the produce and supplies “hostage” not just for Ukrainians but for millions around the world, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Thursday. “The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not – to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people,” Mr Blinken said in his address to the United Nations Security Council. He added that the food supply for “millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage”. Marred by war for nearly three months now, the war in Ukraine has led to skyrocketing of prices of grains especially wheat, cooking oils, fuels and fertilisers. The UN officials and experts have sounded an alert for a looming food crisis. Officials in Moscow snubbed the remarks by Mr Blinken and said that Russians were “not idiots” and would not export food while being subject to tough sanctions. Arpan Rai 20 May 2022 04:42 1653017241 Situation in Ukraine’s Donbas is ‘hell’, says Zelensky Russian attacks pounding Ukraine’s industrial region Donbas have turned the area into hell, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday in his nightly address. “The occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there – and that is not an exaggeration,” the Ukrainian president said. “(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said. He added: “The brutal and absolutely pointless bombing of Severodonetsk… 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day. The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army – all this is not just hostilities during the war.” After failing to capture the capital city Kyiv, Russian soldiers have turned their focus to Donbas — which includes separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk on which Russia claims hold. Russian troops have used massed artillery, air strikes and armour to gain as much territory as possible in Donbas. Arpan Rai 20 May 2022 04:27 1653012029 EU considering using oligarchs’ assets to rebuild Ukraine The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said. Ursula von der Leyen (AFP via Getty Images) “Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. I think Russia should also make its contribution,” she told ZDF television. Lamiat Sabin 20 May 2022 03:00 1653008454 Donbas region ‘completely destroyed,’ says Zelensky Russian forces had “completely destroyed” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, said Volodymyr Zelensky. “In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there – and that is not an exaggeration,” the Ukrainian president said in a late-night video address to Ukrainians. Lamiat Sabin 20 May 2022 02:00 1653004854 Final stage of the war expected to be ‘bloodiest’ – Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky said he cannot yet call on Ukrainian refugees to return home as he fears that the final stage of the Russian invasion will be the most bloody. Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech to students on 19 May 2022 (The Presidential Office of Ukraine) During a speech to students, the Ukrainian president said: “The final stage is the most difficult, the bloodiest, it really is. “We can’t disengage ourselves and say, ‘that’s it, the war is over.’ I will tell you frankly that in Kyiv, since the end of the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, there is the feeling, that’s it, there is no war. Until the moment when the missiles don’t fly.” He added: “I can’t shout ‘come home’ today to all those who are abroad, because the war is not over.” Lamiat Sabin 20 May 2022 01:00 1653001254 Five Ukrainian civilians killed in Donetsk region – local official Five civilians were killed and six were injured as a result of Russian military activity in the Donetsk region today, Ukraine reported. Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the administration of the Donetsk region, wrote on Facebook: “On 19 May, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 people in Bakhmut, 1 person in Krasnohorivka, 1 person in Avdiivka and 1 person in Khrestyshche.” “Six more people were injured.” It’s not currently possible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Mr Kyrylenko said. Lamiat Sabin 20 May 2022 00:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Donbas becoming ‘hell’ as Russia’s Belgorod ‘shelled’