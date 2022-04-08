Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Borodyanka atrocities worse than Bucha as Kremlin admits significant losses

Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.

The Ukrainian president’s comments came after Western nations condemned the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha as war crimes.

Last week, video and images emerged of a massacre in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city. The atrocities reportedly involved torture, mutilation and beheadings. According to the city’s mayor, more than 300 civilians had been found dead.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify the West’s plans for more sanctions.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov – in an interview with Sky News – denied that Russia was responsible for war crimes.

He rejected suggestions that Vladimir Putin would appear in a war crimes court, saying: “We don’t see any possibility for that, we don’t consider it to be realistic.” But, he admitted that the “significant losses of troops” is a “huge tragedy for us.”

Show latest update 1649388005 Sumy free of Russian forces – Official Ukrainian city Sumy has been rid of Russian forces, confirmed oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Facebook. The governor said that the region is clear of Russia’s forces, but that explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military, reported The Kyiv Independent. Mr Zhyvytsky added that the area is still unsafe and drivers should not drive on the sides of roads or back roads through forests. Arpan Rai 8 April 2022 04:20 1649387673 Fox News reporter who survived in Ukraine says ‘pretty damn lucky’ to be alive A Fox News correspondent severely injured in Ukraine during an attack said that he felt “pretty damn lucky” to have survived the assault. “To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” the state department correspondent Benjamin Hall said. Mr Hall was in a vehicle with Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova last month when it came under heavy fire near Kyiv. In the attack, Zakrzewski, 55, and Kuvshynova, 24, were killed. Mr Hall shared a photo of himself in a Twitter post where he is seen on a stretcher, wearing an eye patch. Arpan Rai 8 April 2022 04:14 1649386028 Russian state, military greatest threat on planet, says Zelensky Raking Bucha and Borodyanka on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s poor record in human rights is a threat to security and freedom on the planet. “Russia has had nothing to do with the concept of human rights for a long time already. Maybe someday that will change. But so far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such,” Mr Zelensky said. He added: “After Bucha, this is already obvious. And the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka has begun. It’s much worse there.” Arpan Rai 8 April 2022 03:47 1649385638 Zelensky says bolder sanctions against Russia needed Volodymyr Zelensky has once again pushed for bolder sanctions against Russia stating that the current economic restrictions are not enought to stop the war. “There are certain results already. First of all they are manifested in the current against the Russian federation. But that’s the thing – the results are still “certain”. Not yet the ones needed to stop Russia. To stop the war,” the Ukrainian president said. Refering to discussions in media around why sanctions are important, Mr Zelensky said, “…as if they are convincing themselves that they have introduced the right things, that there are enough restrictions.” “But if the sanctions really worked one hundred percent, they would not have to explain in such detail why they are important. Therefore, I emphasize once again: more sanctions are needed. Even bolder sanctions are needed,” Mr Zelensky said. Arpan Rai 8 April 2022 03:40 1649384908 UK PM and German Chancellor to hold talks on reducing dependence on Russian gas Boris Johnson is set to meet the German Chancellor and discuss how to help European countries wean themselves off Russian gas following the attack on Ukraine. The Prime Minister will host Olaf Scholz at Downing Street on Friday, with a press conference planned for the afternoon. Mr Johnson is expected to offer assistance to Berlin, which is still heavily reliant on Russian gas, to reduce its dependence on Moscow’s energy exports in a bid to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. Arpan Rai 8 April 2022 03:28 1649384151 Russia’s shipbuilding, mining sanctioned The Biden administration has levied sanctions against Russia’s military shipbuilding and diamond mining companies in a fresh round of restrictions, officials said on Thursday. This includes United Shipbuilding Corporation, which along with its subsidiaries and board members, has been blacklisted and Alrosa — the world’s largest diamond mining company, the US treasury department said. Alrosa accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Russia’s diamond mining capacity and diamonds account for Russia’s top 10 non-energy exports by value. With the fresh sanctions, both the companies will now not be able to access the US financial system as punitive measure from Washington against Moscow for invading Ukraine. Arpan Rai 8 April 2022 03:15 1649377811 Germany ‘intercepts Russian messages discussing Bucha killings’ Radio messages between Russian military personnel discussing the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha have reportedly been intercepted by a German intelligence agency. The BND agency presented its findings to German parliament on Wednesday, according to the news magazine Der Spiegel, which it claims include communications corresponding to known deaths. Read the full story here by Emily Atkinson Katy Clifton 8 April 2022 01:30 1649371212 Ukraine war on front pages of tomorrow’s papers Independent: ‘City that paid grim price for resistance’ Metro: ‘Human rights pariah: UN finally acts against Russia’ Financial Times: ‘Rusal becomes first Russian group to call for Bucha war crime inquiry’ The Telegraph: ‘Russians discuss killing Ukrainian civilians in intercepted radio messages’ Lamiat Sabin 7 April 2022 23:40 1649370054 WHO records 103 attacks on health services in Ukraine More than 100 attacks on healthcare services have been recorded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The 103 attacks – on 89 health facilities and 13 vehicles including ambulances – so far have claimed 73 lives and injured 51 people, it said. A damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP) “We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at a press conference. “Peace is the only way forward. I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war.” Lamiat Sabin 7 April 2022 23:20 1649367654 Situation in Borodyanka ‘more dreadful’ than Bucha – Zelensky The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky warned. The Ukrainian president’s comments come after Western nations condemned the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha, in the Kyiv province, as war crimes. Cemetery workers unload bodies of killed civilians from a van in Bucha (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Last week, video and images emerged of a massacre in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city. The atrocities reportedly involved torture, mutilation and beheadings. According to the city’s mayor, more than 300 civilians had been found dead. Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify the West’s plans for more sanctions against Moscow. Lamiat Sabin 7 April 2022 22:40

