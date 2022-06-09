Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says battle of Sievierodonetsk to decide fate of Donbas

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Ukrainian forces have been pushed back by a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and now only control its outskirts, the region’s governor told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Wednesday.

Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, the official, Serhiy Gaidai, was quoted as saying.

“…Our (forces) now again control only the outskirts of the city. But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city,” he said.

Show latest update 1654746804 More bodies fill morgues in Mariupol: ‘Endless caravan of death’ Officials in Mariupol are finding 50 to 100 bodies in building every day, as workers comb through the bombed port city days after weeks-long Russian siege ended. Now under Russian control, Mariupol’s mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko said that his workers are pulling out scores of bodies in an “endless caravan of death” to a morgue, landfills and other places. The authorities have said that the bodies are being pulled out of smashed buildings where Ukrainian officials have estimated at least 21,000 civilian deaths during Russian attacks. Arpan Rai 9 June 2022 04:53 1654745504 Fate of Donbas being decided in Sievierodonetsk, warns Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky said that the fighting underway in Sievierodonetsk is one of the most difficult through the 105 days of the Russian invasion. “According to the results of this day, the 105th day of the full-scale war, Sievierodonetsk remains the epicentre of the confrontation in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said, as he added that the Ukrainian fighters continued to “defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy.” “This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war. I am grateful to everyone who defends this direction. In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address. Arpan Rai 9 June 2022 04:31 1654744718 Zelensky says still not enough pressure on Russia to end war Volodymyr Zelensky said the leading business and a majority in American and European societies do not think there is enough pressure on Russia to end the war. “…it would be right for politicians to hear this position. Leading business and the majority in American and European societies believe that there is still not enough pressure on the Russian Federation to end this war, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address. Such an audience believes that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened, he said, adding that he is referring to the most influential part of American business. He said that he spoke with the leaders of major American companies. “This is the 133rd such summit, and this year it brought together the leading forces of global business. We discussed how business can help Ukraine withstand. I urged them to leave the Russian market and not to support this war with their taxes,” he said. Arpan Rai 9 June 2022 04:18 1654729271 ICYMI: Hacked Russian radio station plays Ukrainian anthem In case you missed it… A Russian radio station was hacked today and, after, was broadcasting the Ukrainian national anthem and anti-war songs. Kommersant FM was then quickly pulled off the air. The station said in a statement: “The radio station has been hacked. The internet stream will soon be reinstated.” Some Twitter users posted videos of the Ukrainian national anthem being played on Kommersant FM. The anti-war tunes included Russian rock band Nogu Svelo!’s song ‘We Don’t Need a War’. Lamiat Sabin 9 June 2022 00:01 1654727634 Ukraine-Russia war developments: Politics and economy * Russia’s proxies in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia province announced plans to stage a referendum on joining Russia at an unspecified date later this year. * Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine‘s largest agricultural commodity terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv at the weekend, the region’s head said. * Ukraine could export a maximum of only two million tonnes of grain a month if Russia refuses to lift its blockade of the country’s Black Sea ports, said Ukraine‘s first deputy minister for Agrarian Policy and Food. * The World Bank board has approved $1.49 billion (£1.2bn) of additional financing for Ukraine to help pay government and social workers’ wages. * Under heavy pressure from Western sanctions and airspace bans, Russian state airline Aeroflot said it planned to raise up to 185.2 billion roubles ($3bn, or £2.4bn) in an emergency share sale. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 23:33 1654725650 Ukraine-Russia war developments: Conflict and diplomacy * Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said defenders in the city of Severodonetsk were inflicting major losses on Russian troops during what he called a very fierce and very difficult battle. * Russian forces control most of the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk and are heavily shelling the twin city of Lysychansk, causing major damage, the governor of Luhansk region said. * Russia is attacking food and agriculture targets in order to scare the world into agreeing a deal to reopen the Black Sea on Moscow’s terms, according to the head of the region where a major agricultural storage facility was struck at the weekend. * Zelensky said Ukraine would launch next week a “Book of Executioners” to detail war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes. * Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine could face the death penalty after pleading guilty in a court of one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA reported. * Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported, citing a Russian law enforcement source. * Turkey hosted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for talks aimed at restarting the stalled Ukraine peace process and finding a way to reopen Ukrainian ports for shipments of grain. * Following the talks, Turkey said a proposed U.N. plan to reopen the Ukrainian ports was reasonable, but more negotiations were necessary. * Lavrov said Ukraine would have to remove mines from its ports to allow them to reopen. * Lavrov said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky could happen only after peace talks resume. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 23:00 1654723850 Western artillery ‘already making difference for Ukraine’ Western-supplied artillery systems are already making a difference on the ground for Ukraine, the governor of the Mykolaiv region said. Governor Vitaliy Kim, whose region is partially occupied by Russia but remains just one of two that retains significant access to the Black Sea, said it is “just a question of time” before Ukrainian forces win back significant ground in the south. He told Reuters that Ukrainian forces had “some success” in recent weeks in a counterattack in the neighbouring Kherson region. Debris hangs at the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, in May 2022 Asked when Western weapons would start to make a difference on the ground against Russian forces that invaded the country on 24 February, he said: “It is already happening … and we will have (more) success.” “We are talking about artillery. It is already working in our region.” He declined to say what specific Western artillery systems were working there. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 22:30 1654720250 Russian troops in Severodonetsk ‘sufffering major losses’ Defenders in Severodonetsk – a city in eastern Ukraine that is strategic in Russia’s invasion – have inflicted major losses on Vladimir Putin’s troops, Volodymyr Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president described the conflict as a very fierce and very difficult battle. “In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there,” he said in a speech broadcast online. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 21:30 1654718450 Zelensky and Howard Buffett discuss rebuilding of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he had met American philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, today in Kyiv and discussed ways to help rebuild the country. “We discussed assistance that would be valuable for our state. I offered him the chance to join projects restoring irrigation systems in the Odesa region, supporting our people, (and) mine clearance,” the Ukrainian president said in a tweet. Mr Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which describes itself as one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The foundation, which had assets of £420 million ($529m) at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 21:00 1654716650 Moroccan faces death penalty in DPR alongside two Britons Earlier, we reported that two Britons who were captured while fighting for Ukraine could face the death penalty. The pair have pleaded guilty in a rebel court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. Moroccan national Brahim Saadoun had also been held in a courtroom cage with the British men. The news agency RIA said Pinner and Saadoun had pleaded guilty to actions aimed at the violent seizure of power. The video appeared to show Aslin pleading guilty to a lesser charge involving weapons and explosives. RIA quoted prosecutors as saying the combined charges could mean the death penalty for all three. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 20:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says battle of Sievierodonetsk to decide fate of Donbas