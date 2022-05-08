Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 300 rescued in final Mariupol evacuations

Putin’s Wagner mercenaries throw grenades into houses in Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address on Saturday said more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel mill in the besieged port city of Mariupol after a week-long effort.

“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over,” Ukraine‘s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed via Telegram messaging app.

The Soviet-era steel mill has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the four-month-long war.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered the plant to be sealed off after declaring victory in Mariupol on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Moscow has claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and several European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Russia’s defence ministry also said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.

Show latest update 1651960258 Zelensky ‘speechless’ after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet President Zelenskiy said he was speechless after Russian shelling destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda. The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka in eastern Ukraine hit the roof of the museum, setting the building ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian. The most valuable items had earlier been moved for safety, said Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov. “Every day of this war the Russian army does something that leaves me speechless. But then the next day it does something else that makes you feel the same way again,” Zelenskiy said in a late night video address. “Targeted strikes against museums – not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against,” he said. Skovoroda, of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honour – Skovorodynivka. “This year marks the 300th anniversary of the great philosopher’s birth,” Sinegubov said in a post on social media. “The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values.” Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 22:50 1651955736 More than 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant, says Zelensky President Zelensky said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which has been pounded by Russian forces for several weeks. Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics as well as working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 21:35 1651954836 Russia says operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant is over Russia‘s defence ministry announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. In an online posting, the ministry said a total of 51 people had been rescued since the three-day operation started on Thursday, including one person on Saturday. The 51 comprised 18 men, 22 women and 11 children, it added. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 21:20 1651953936 Ukraine’s cabinet approves draft agreement to get $1.5 billion from World Bank Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the sum would be spent on public servants, government agencies, and other budget expenses, The Kyiv Independent reported. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 21:05 1651952808 In pictures: Aftermath of bombing in the Donetsk region These images show the aftermath and extent of shelling in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Friday. Women collect belongings in their apartment destroyed by Russian airstrike A hole is seen at the site where a missile strike hit a residential area A woman looks on a crater of an explosion after Russian airstrike in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region People clean residential area after Russian airstrike Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 20:46 1651951119 Satellite photos show damage to Azovstal steel plant during the war New satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press show vast devastation at a sprawling seaside steel mill that is the last corner of Ukrainian resistance in the city. Buildings at the Azovstal plant, including one under which hundreds of fighters and civilians are likely hiding, had large gaping holes in the roof, according to the images shot by Planet Labs PBC on Friday. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 20:18 1651948648 WHO gathers evidence for possible war crimes investigation against Russia The World Health Organization is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation into attacks it says it has documented by Russia on healthcare facilities in Ukraine. WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan, on an unannounced visit together with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference it was the explicit responsibility of warring parties to avoid attacking health facilities, yet the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on hospitals and clinics in the country. “Intentional attacks on healthcare facilities are a breach of international humanitarian law and as such – based on investigation and attribution of the attack – represent war crimes in any situation,” Mr Ryan said. “We continue to document and bear witness to these attacks … and we trust that the U.N. system and the International Criminal Court and others will take the necessary investigations in order to assess the criminal intent behind these attacks.” Russia has denied previous accusations by Ukraine and Western nations of possible war crimes and has also denied targeting civilians in the war. Mr Ryan said the 200 cases did not represent the totality of attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities, only those the WHO had verified. Kyiv has said there have been around 400 such attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russian troops had destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions in Ukraine. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 19:37 1651945415 ICYMI: Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 18:43 1651942813 Putin believes ‘doubling down’ will improve Ukraine war outcome, CIA director says US CIA Director William Burns said that Vladimir Putin believes doubling down on the military conflict in Ukraine will improve his outcome in the war. “He’s in a frame of mind in which he doesn’t believe he can afford to lose,” said Mr Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington. “I think he’s convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress.” Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 18:00 1651941972 Breaking: Women, children and elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill All women, children and older adults have been evacuated from a Mariupol steel mill long besieged by Russian forces, Ukraine‘s deputy prime minister said. “The president’s order has been carried out, all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal,” Iryna Veheshchuk said. “This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.” She did not elaborate. The Russian news agency Tass had reported another 50 evacuated from the plant earlier today. Aisha Rimi 7 May 2022 17:46

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 300 rescued in final Mariupol evacuations