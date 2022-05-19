Ukraine news – live: Zelensky mocks Russia over ‘complete failure of invasion’

President Zelensky meets US officials

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Russia’s claim to be using laser weapons as a sign of the “complete failure of the invasion”.

Moscow said it was using a new generation of the powerful weapons to burn up drones to counter a flood of Western arms supplied to Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky mocked the claim, saying Russia was looking for a “wonder weapon”, something Nazi Germany did when it was losing the Second World War.

Meanwhile, Russia has fired some of its most senior military commanders over the failure to capture Kharkiv and the sinking of the Moskva warship in April, the UK’s ministry of defence (MoD) has said.

“Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, has been suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv,” the defence officials said.

They added: “Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has also likely been suspended following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April.”

The defence ministry said a “culture of cover-ups and scape-goating is probably prevalent within the Russian military and security system”.

Show latest update 1652958666 Putin unleashes ‘Terminator’ tanks in Ukraine’s Donbas amid Russian military setbacks Russia has reportedly deployed armoured fighting vehicles known as the Terminator tanks in Ukraine as Moscow suffered military losses in the key Donbas region. My colleague Shweta Sharma reports: Jane Dalton 19 May 2022 12:11 1652957234 Ukraine war is fuelling global food crisis, says UN The world faces a global food crisis due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with hunger levels already “at a new high”, the UN’s secretary general has warned. Antonio Guterres, the former Portuguese prime minister who now heads the UN, said on Wednesday that he was engaged in “intense” discussions with Russia and Ukraine to improve the situation. My colleague Rory Sullivan reports: Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 11:47 1652956692 Going beyond its guidance on Russian gas payments is not ‘advisable,’ EU says It is not “advisable” for companies to go beyond the European Commission’s guidance on how to keep paying for Russian gas without breaching EU sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. “We have given guidance to the member states that says what it is that they can do,” the spokesman said. “What it is that they can do is open a bank account in the currency of the contract that they hold with Gazprom, to make a payment to that bank account in the currency of the contract and issue a statement saying that so then this means that they have fulfilled their contractual obligation, and we don’t consider that doing anything else is advisable.” Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 11:38 1652954623 Erdogan repeats opposition to Sweden & Finland’s Nato bid Turkey’s president has emphasised his opposition to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, stating Ankara would say “no” to their bid. Speaking to a group of Turkish youth, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the two countries – and especially Sweden – of being “a focus of terror, home to terror”. The video of their conversation was released on Thursday. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 11:03 1652953531 More Mariupol fighters have surrendered – Russian military The Russian military said Thursday that more Ukrainian fighters who were making a last stand in Mariupol have surrendered, bringing the total who have left their stronghold to 1,730, while the Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that the registrations of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which included wounded fighters, began Tuesday under an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The Geneva-based humanitarian agency, which has experience in dealing with prisoners of war and prisoner exchanges, said however that its team did not transport the fighters to “the places where they are held” — which was not specified. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 10:45 1652952465 Biden to meet leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion US president Joe Biden meets the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Thursday after the nations set aside their long-standing neutrality and moved to join the NATO alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hours before his first trip to Asia as president, Biden will sit down with Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish president Sauli Niinistö at the White House to discuss their NATO applications. “This is a historic event, a watershed moment in European security. Two nations with a long tradition of neutrality will be joining the world’s most powerful defensive alliance,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 10:27 1652951617 Italy’s Draghi calls for urgent ceasefire in Ukraine Italian prime minister Mario Draghi called for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine so that serious negotiations can begin to end the war and said Italy would continue supporting Ukraine, without ruling out the supply of weapons. Draghi, who has taken a hard line against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, said it was important to maintain pressure through economic sanctions “because we have to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.” “A ceasefire must be achieved as soon as possible,” Draghi told the upper house Senate in Rome, opening a debate on Italy’s role in backing Ukraine which is creating growing tensions in his ruling majority. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 10:13 1652950231 Over half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal, pro-Russian separatist says More than half the Ukrainian fighters in the bunkers below the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered, the leader of the Russian-backed rebel Donetsk region said on Thursday, and the International Committee of the Red Cross is registering them. “More than a half have already left – more than half have laid down their arms,” Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told the Solovyov Live internet television channel. “Let them surrender, let them live, let them honestly face the charges for all their crimes,” he added. Ukrainian officials have declined to comment publicly on the fate of the fighters, saying it could endanger rescue efforts. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 09:50 1652949331 What you need to know today: economy US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said Western sanctions against Russia have had an enormous impact but the US does not have the authority to seize Russian central bank assets as some have suggested.

The European Commission unveiled a 210 billion euro plan for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, and quicken its transition to green energy.

UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres said he is in “intense contact” with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union in a bid to restore Ukrainian grain exports as a global food crisis worsens.

The World Bank said it will make $30 billion available to help stem the food security crisis. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 09:35 1652948418 What you need to know today: dipomacy Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but face objections from Turkey. The United States said it was reopening its embassy in Kyiv. Russia said it was expelling embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in retaliation for similar moves by those countries. German finance minister Christian Lindner is confident the Group of Seven (G7) can agree on aid for Ukraine, which he said needs funds in the double-digit-billion-euro amount in coming months. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 09:20

