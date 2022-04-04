Ukraine news – live: Zelensky calls Putin’s troops ‘butchers’ as Russia denies Bucha killings

Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians

Volodymyr Zelensky has called Russian forces “butchers” and accused them of killing and torturing civilians in acts of “concentrated evil”.

In a video address posted online over the weekend, the Ukrainian president said Russian soldiers “are deprived of everything human. No soul. No heart”. And he added: “They killed deliberately and with pleasure.”

It comes as the Kremlin denied accusations that its troops murdered civilians in a Ukrainian town just outside of Kyiv, with a spokesperson insisting such allegations should be treated with “doubt”.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow had reason to believe “video falsification” had been involved in the making of footage showing bodies on the streets of Bucha, but provided no evidence for these claims. He also urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.

Meanwhile, a host of Western leaders called for tougher sanctions to be placed on Russia in light of the alleged killings in Bucha. French president Emmanuel Macron told a radio programme on Monday it was “very clear” Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, while British PM Boris Johnson called the attacks on innocent people “despicable”.

Zelensky calls Russian forces 'butchers' who are responsible for 'concentrated evil' In a video address posted online Sunday, the Ukrainian president said Russian soldiers who killed and tortured civilians were responsible for "concentrated evil". "It is time to do everything possible to make the war crimes of the Russian military the last manifestation of such evil on earth," Mr Zelensky said in remarks translated by his office. The president directed some of his remarks at the mothers of Russian soldiers. "Even if you raised looters, how did they also become butchers?" he said. "You couldn't overlook that they are deprived of everything human. No soul. No heart. They killed deliberately and with pleasure." Joe Middleton 4 April 2022 13:15

Pro-Moscow Vucic declares victory in Serbian elections Aleksander Vucic, an ally of Russia, has won Serbia's presidential and parliamentary elections, securing another five-year term in office. With almost all the votes counted, Mr Vucic has won around 60 per cent of the vote in the presidential race. Meanwhile, his populist Serbian Progressive Party – an important ally to Russia in the Balkans and in Europe – secured 43 per cent of the vote, writes Aisha Rimi. The projection means that no run-off vote is needed and Mr Vucic can form the next Serbian government in a coalition with junior partners in the 250-member assembly. The results will be formally declared on Monday evening. Joe Middleton 4 April 2022 13:06

Red Cross claim they cannot reach besieged city Mariupol due to security conditions A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on today to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions. "Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters. Previous attempts by the Red Cross to reach the city over recent days and weeks have not succeeded. Mariupol, located on Ukraine's southeastern coast, has been surrounded by Russian forces for more than a month and has suffered from consistent bombing attacks. The city has dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.

Joe Middleton 4 April 2022 12:53

'How can he say his prayers at night?' Former archbishop speaks out against Putin Joe Middleton 4 April 2022 12:40

UK to send further military aid to Ukraine, say Downing Street Boris Johnson is keen to send new types of military aid to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, Downing Street said today. "Certainly the prime minister is keen to look beyond what we have already provided," the spokesman said, declining to provide specifics. "We are aware of the requests from the Ukrainians for equipment to defend themselves from ships and we are looking into what we can do." The UK has already provided a range of weapons to Ukraine, including NLAW and Javelin anti-tank missiles. He added that actions taken by Russia in Ukraine "crossed across the threshold of barbarism some time ago". He said: "These are despicable attacks against innocent civilians and they are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine and certainly leave us in no doubt that it's entirely right to continue to go further on sanctions, on defensive military aid, and all other measures to put pressure on Putin and his regime to turn back and stop this war." Joe Middleton 4 April 2022 12:28

Watch: Ukrainian father singing 'Yesterday' to infant son speaks about the war Ukrainian father singing 'Yesterday' to infant son speaks about the war Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 12:19

Orban calls Zelensky an 'opponent' after Hungary election win We reported earlier (7.56am) that Hungary's PM Viktor Orban criticised Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky in his victory speech, after winning a fourth consecutive term in a the country's general election. Here's some more detail, Aisha Rimi, on why that happened. Much of Mr Orban's election campaign was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to many questions about Mr Orban's longtime association with president Vladimir Putin. And in his speech, Mr Orban referred to Mr Zelensky, Brussels bureaucrats and the international media as the "opponents" he had to defeat during campaigning. "We never had so many opponents at the same time," he said. Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 12:13

Russian troops no longer occupy any settlements in Sumy region – governor A very brief update from the governor of Ukraine's Sumy region, who says Russian troops no longer occupy any settlements there. Sumy is to the north and east of Kyiv and Chernihiv. It comes after the latest British intelligence concluded Vladimir Putin's troops were "continuing to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine". Here's the rest of that intelligence update: Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 12:02

Lavrov weighs in on 'fake attack' allegations coming from Russia Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has added his voice to those in Russia demanding an immediate discussion at the UN Security Council of the images that have come out of Bucha, Ukraine. He said the UK must fulfil its responsibilities as chair of the UN Security Council and convene a meeting. Reuters reports he also said that "provocations", like the one in Bucha, are a direct threat to international security, and that Ukraine had staged a "fake attack". Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 11:23

Watch: Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings 'genocide of Ukrainian population' Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings 'genocide of Ukrainian population' Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 11:09

