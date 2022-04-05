Ukraine news – live: Zelensky calls for new Nuremberg trials as Russian economy ‘near brink of collapse’

Watch live as President Zelensky speaks at Security Council briefing on Ukraine

Global sanctions have rocked Russia’s financial system which is now “near the brink of collapse”, according to the White House.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said how soon Russia begins defaulting on its debts all depends on how Vladimir Putin chooses to respond to the sanctions imposed on the country.

While no precise timeline on when this could occur was given, the White House did comment that it was getting “more and more difficult for President Putin to fund this war every single day”.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UN to action Nuremberg-style trials, which he said must seek to punish Russia for the war crimes its troops have committed.

Speaking to the UN Security Council members, Mr Zelensky said that the actions of Russian Forces were “no different from terrorists” and claimed women had been raped by Russian troops in front of their children.

Show latest update 1649193335 Zelensky: Russian troops ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’ Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities. Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars. Read the full story: Aisha Rimi 5 April 2022 22:15 1649192338 Russian troops tortured and killed a woman before ‘burning a swastika onto her corpse’, claims Ukrainian MP A woman was “raped and killed” by Russian forces before they allegedly burned a swastika onto her dead body, a Ukrainian MP has claimed. Lesia Vasylenko, a politician for the Holos party, shared a graffic image on Twitter of what she claimed was the “tortured body of a raped and killed woman”. The photo appeared to show a woman’s torso with a swatsika burned and scratched onto it. Read the full story: Aisha Rimi 5 April 2022 21:58 1649191247 Russia’s financial system ‘near the brink of collapse’, says White House The White House says that Russia’s financial system is “near the brink of collapse” following global sanctions in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Press secretary Jen Psaki said how soon Russia begins defaulting on its debts depends on decisions the country makes in response to the results of sanctions. Follow the developing story: Aisha Rimi 5 April 2022 21:40 1649188335 UK and EU on collision course as Brussels fails to set ‘clear timetable’ to boycott Russian gas The UK and EU are on a collision course over the lucrative gas exports funding Russia’s assault on Ukraine, after Brussels ignored a plea to set a “clear timetable” to eliminate supplies. The clash will come to a head at this week’s G7 meeting, when Liz Truss will confront fellow foreign ministers with a demand for much tougher sanctions that would send Moscow’s economy “back into the Soviet era”, writes Rob Merrick. Speaking in Poland, the foreign secretary said she would be urging western allies to join the UK in banning Russian ships from ports, sanctioning more Russian banks, and targeting the country’s gold. Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 20:52 1649187043 ICYMI: Liz Truss admits money from the west is still flowing into Putin’s ‘war machine’ Liz Truss admits money from the west is still flowing into Putin’s ‘war machine’ Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 20:30 1649186254 3,846 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors A total of 3,846 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday. This is slightly more than the 3,376 who escaped on Monday, Ukraine‘s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said in an online post. Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 20:17 1649185781 Ukraine has one of the highest HIV rates in Europe. Russia’s war could set back fight against virus 20 years Under shelling and missiles, medics risk their lives to treat the 250,000 people in Ukraine with HIV amid fears that the war could set their efforts back decades, reports Bel Trew from Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 20:09 1649184676 Governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia says up to 20 people died in Russian occupied villages The governor of Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday said some villages that were recaptured from Russian forces saw up to 20 people die while under occupation out of populations of around 120. “You had a village of 120 people – 15, 17, 20 people died. If you compare that proportionally to Bucha, it’s the same loss, maybe even more,” said governor Oleksandr Starukh on national television, referring to civilian killings in the Kyiv region town of Bucha. He did not share what evidence they had of this or name specific villages. Russia denies targeting civilians. Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 19:51 1649183748 Pet rescue: Russia’s invasion takes huge toll on Ukraine’s animal, as well as human population Cats, dogs, hamsters and kangaroos are among the animals who have been rescued as the impact of the conflict is felt far beyond the human population, reports Sofia Barbarani. Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 19:35 1649183028 People are still only able to flee the Mariupol on foot or by private car, says Ukraine’s deputy prime minister People are still only able to flee the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on foot or by private car as efforts to organise mass evacuations by bus to safer parts of Ukraine have failed, Ukraine‘s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Buses cannot reach the first part of the evacuation route from Mariupol, which is “nearly 80 km (50 miles)- people have to either walk or find a way to make this journey in a private car,” she said on national television. The besieged city has been battered by Russian airstrikes and is currently suffering from a severe lack of food, water and medicine for the tens of thousands still trapped. Read Bel Trew’s harrowing account of the survivors of the Mariupol siege below: Joe Middleton 5 April 2022 19:23

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Zelensky calls for new Nuremberg trials as Russian economy ‘near brink of collapse’