Ukraine news – live: Zelensky addresses UN, as Nato expects more ‘war crimes and mass graves’ after Bucha

Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the UN Security Council via videolink, making this the Ukrainian president’s first appeal to the body since Russia invaded his country in February.

The meeting will likely focus on what appear to be deliberate killings of civilians in various Ukrainian towns, including Bucha, by Russian troops. Images of dead bodies strewn on the street have sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government that its troops are responsible.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said this afternoon that he expects more atrocities will come to light as Russian troops continue to retreat from areas around the Ukrainian capital.“We haven’t seen everything that has taken place because Russia still controls most of these territories [around Kyiv],” he told reporters.

But he added: “When and if they withdraw … and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of of war crimes.” Mr Stoltenberg also rejected Russian claims that the atrocities were staged, citing unnamed sources.

Show latest update 1649170068 Zelensky addressing UN Security Council Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is now addressing the UN Security Council. He kicks things off by saying women in Ukraine have been “raped” by Russian troops while their children were forced to watch. He adds Moscow’s forces are “no different” to any other “terrorists”. Stay tuned for updates on what else the wartime leader has to say. Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:47 1649169883 Number of displaced Ukrainians growing – UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, from the UN’s department for humanitarian affairs, is up next at the Security Council. He draws attention to the huge number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion and the toll this has taken on neighbouring countries trying to accommodate refugees. Mr Griffiths, who is speaking to the meeting virtually from Geneva, says more than a quarter of the population of Ukraine has fled during the conflict. These figures “will continue to rise until we can find a pause, and some peace”, he adds. Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:44 1649169778 ‘More urgent by the day to silence the guns,’ says Guterres Let’s stick with Guterres, who says the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, has spoken of “possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law, and serious violations of international human rights law” (as reported in my post from 2.05pm). The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also led to the displacement of more than 10 million people, the UN’s secretary general said, “the fastest forced population movement since the Second World War”. He said: “Far beyond Ukraine’s borders, the war has led to massive increases in prices of food, energy and fertilisers. Because Russia and Ukraine are linchpins of these markets, it has disrupted supply chains and increased the cost of transportation, putting even more pressure on the developing worlds.” Because of this, he adds it is “more urgent by the day to silence the guns”. Guterres addresses UN delegates at the organisation’s Security Council on Tuesday Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:42 1649169066 Guterres says he ‘will never forget’ images of civilians killed in Bucha Next up, UN secretary general António Guterres says the war in Ukraine is “one of the greatest challenges ever” to the “international order and the global peace architecture” founded on the UN charter. The war has led to “senseless” loss of life, massive devastation in urban centres and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, he tells delegates in New York. “I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha,” he adds. Guterres says he was “equally shocked by the personal testimony of rapes and sexual violence” that are now emerging from the conflict. Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:31 1649168068 UN Security Council meeting gets underway with disagreement between Russia and UK The UN Security Council meeting in New York, which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will address via videolink, has begun. Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s representative to the UN, begun by asking why Russia’s request for a meeting on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine was rejected. Russia claimed the UK, which currently holds the rotating stewardship on the council, had passed on the offer to allow a meeting about the alleged killings in Bucha. Dame Barbara Woodward, the UK’s ambassador to the UN, responded by saying this was not true. She said the UN gave Russia notice a meeting could go ahead but it made sense to do this alongside the meeting already scheduled for Tuesday. Watch the meeting live below or at the video on top of the blog: Watch live as President Zelensky speaks at Security Council briefing on Ukraine Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:14 1649167556 Opinion: A chaotic humanitarian response won’t help Ukraine – we need reform The war in Ukraine has prompted the British public to donate millions to humanitarian response, writes Tiara Ataii, and while it’s a lifeline for many, the humanitarian sector’s efficacy has often been called into question. The influx of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake soon became termed an “over-resourced circus”. Ten years on from the Central Sulawesi earthquake, almost half of Indonesians affected identified shelter as their priority need, with only a fraction of beneficiaries receiving it. Meanwhile, widespread reports have emerged of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh selling aid to buy items they actually want and need. Indeed, there are signs of history repeating itself when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. Reports have emerged that the Polish government has tried to regain control of the response from NGOs, whilst the Romanian government has expressed concern regarding the UN’s co-ordination. It has also been suggested to me that some international non-governmental organisations (iNGOs) are unable to spend the large amounts fundraised. Read the rest: Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:05 1649167218 Russia waged ‘deliberate’ campaign to commit Bucha atrocities, says US US secretary of state Antony Blinken has been speaking to reporters about the alleged civilian killings in Bucha, Ukraine. He says Russia waged a deliberate campaign to commit the atrocities, and insists the US is supporting the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities in their investigation of these acts. “What we’ve seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit,” Mr Blinken told journalists before heading to Brussels for a Nato foreign ministers’ meeting. “It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities,” he said. Blinken speaks to press before departing for Brussels from Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 15:00 1649166034 Nato says Ukraine officials will find ‘more mass graves and war crimes’ Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said he expects more atrocities to come to light in Ukraine after Bucha, as Russian troops retreat from areas around Kyiv. He said “we haven’t seen everything that has taken place because Russia still controls most of these territories” around the capital. “But when and if they withdraw their troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of of war crimes,” he added. Mr Stoltenberg rejected Russian claims that the atrocities were staged. He told reporters: “These atrocities have taken place during a period in which Russia controlled these areas. So they are responsible. Second, we have information from many different sources.” Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 14:40 1649165738 Watch: Truss admits money from the West is still going to Putin’s ‘war machine’ Liz Truss admits money from the west is still flowing into Putin’s ‘war machine’ Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 14:35 1649165636 Zelensky to address UN Security Council within the hour Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the UN Security Council at around 3pm. It marks the first time the wartime leader had addresses the organisation’s most powerful body since Russia invaded his country. The meeting is expected to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings of civilians in various Ukrainian towns, including Bucha, by Russian troops. The dead were discovered after Russian forces pulled out of a town on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and have sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government that it was responsible. The UK, which holds the council presidency this month, announced late on Monday that Mr Zelensky would speak at the open meeting already scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Mr Zelensky will address the council after it receives briefings from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, his political chief Rosemary DiCarlo, and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who is trying to arrange an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and met with senior Russian officials in Moscow on Monday and will shortly be heading to Ukraine. Zelensky speaks to the press in the town of Bucha, where dozens of civilians are reported to have been murdered by Russian troops (AFP via Getty Images) Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 14:33

