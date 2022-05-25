Ukraine news – live: Zelenksy says Kyiv won’t give up land for peace

President Zelensky meets US officials

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not give up his country’s land in return for an end to the war with Russia.

Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia demonstrates it is willing to move its troops and equipment back “to the position before 24 February” when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Earlier, Russia said it is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported, citing comments by foreign minister Andrei Rudenko on Wednesday.

It comes amid fears of global food shortages as Putin’s troops’ blockade Black Sea ports in Ukraine’s south.

Show latest update 1653487934 Russia drives to cut off key towns in Ukraine’s east Russia launched a fresh assault before dawn on Wednesday on the easternmost Ukrainian-held city in the battlefield Donbas region, threatening to close off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of the advance. After failing to seize Kyiv or Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbas, comprised of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists. Russia has poured thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in the hope of encircling Ukrainian forces holding out in the city of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River and its twin Lysychansk on the west bank. Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk region under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim. “All the remaining strength of the Russian army is now concentrated on this region,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late night address. Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 15:12 1653486305 Ukraine won’t give up land for peace, says Zelensky Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia demonstrates it is willing to move its troops and equipment back “to the position before 24 February” when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos. My colleague Liam James reports: Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 14:45 1653485405 Britain calls on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday called on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain to help countries where grain scarcity could trigger hunger. Russia must “do the right thing”, Wallace told reporters in Madrid where he met with his counterpart Margarita Robles. He rejected the idea to lift sanctions against Russia in return for grain release and welcomed the suggestion to make Black Sea nations, such as Turkey, to escort the Ukraine grain shipments. Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 14:30 1653482901 Ukraine says it is fighting to keep control of key supply route in Donbas Ukraine is battling to remain in control of a key highway to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk, the country’s defence ministry said on Wednesday. Defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said in a briefing that alternative routes existed to supply Ukrainian units in Sievierodonetsk, which is enveloped on three sided by Russian forces. Motuzyanyk said that Russia’s aim was to fully surround Ukrainian units in the city, as well as in nearby Lysychansk. Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 13:48 1653481800 Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war position before talks can happen Ukraine’s president has said Russia must pull back to its pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks, a negotiating line that Moscow is unlikely to agree to anytime soon. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he currently sees no willingness on the part of Russia to resume earnest negotiations on ending the three-month war. “At the beginning, there was an impression that we can move ahead, that there would be a certain result or some outcome of those talks. But it all has stalled,” Mr Zelenskyy said through an interpreter via video link to attendees at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He expressed a willingness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, but stressed that Moscow needs to make clear its willingness to engage in serious talks. “They should demonstrate at least something like steps withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before the 24th of February,” the day Russia’s invasion began, he said. “That would be a correct step, first step in negotiations.” Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 13:30 1653480000 Swedish says talks with Turkey will clarify misunderstandings Swedish diplomats will discuss Turkey’s demands during meetings in Ankara on Wednesday aimed at resolving Turkish reservations over Sweden and Finland’s applications for NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said. “We will naturally go through and discuss the list and sort out a number of things that have been unclear in reporting in the media and statements from other places,” Andersson said. “Clearly, it’s about where we send our financial aid, for example, and that we sell weapons. We don’t send money to terrorist organizations, obviously – or weapons either.” Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 13:00 1653478750 Delegations from Sweden and Finland in Turkey for Nato talks Delegations from Sweden and Finland are scheduled to hold talks in Ankara with senior officials in an effort to overcome Turkey’s objections to their historic bids to join the Nato alliance. Susan Frazer reports: Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 12:39 1653477177 Ukraine shares meme of ‘suicide’ drone attacking Russian tank Ukrainian armed forces have shared a video of a so-called “kamikaze” or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank, catching the soldiers drinking alcohol on it off guard. My colleague Shweta Sharma reports: Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 12:12 1653474964 EU cracks widen over Ukraine as Italy, Hungary urge truce Italy and Hungary have urged the EU to call explicitly for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia, putting themselves at odds with other member states determined to take a hard line with Moscow ahead of a summit next week. A draft concluding statement for the May 30-31 summit, seen by Reuters and dated May 19, describes the European Union as “unwavering in its commitment to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression.” It does not mention peace talks. At a meeting of EU envoys on Friday, Italy’s ambassador proposed changes to the text saying it should refer to peace talks and set out an immediate ceasefire as one of the EU’s first goals, according to people who attended the meeting. That proposal was backed by Hungary and Cyprus, which are among the states most critical of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia that has been blocked for weeks because of internal divisions. Hungary opposes a planned oil embargo, while Cyprus has concerns about a proposed ban on property sales to Russian citizens. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a speech at the Davos forum on Tuesday, took a hawkish stand on Russia and made no mention of peace talks. “Ukraine must win this war, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression must be a strategic failure,” she said. Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 11:36 1653473039 Russia launches new assault on eastern Ukraine towns Russian forces launched offensives on towns in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, with constant mortar bombardment destroying several houses and killing civilians, Ukrainian officials said, as Russia focuses its attack on the industrial Donbas region. After failing to seize Kyiv or Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take the rest of the separatist-claimed Donbas’ two provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front. In the easternmost part of the Ukrainian-held Donbas pocket, the city of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River and its twin Lysychansk, on the west bank, have become a pivotal battlefield. Russian forces were advancing from three directions to encircle them. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said the Russians launched an offensive on Sievierodonetsk early on Wednesday and the town was under constant fire from mortars. Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said six civilians were killed and at least eight wounded, most near bomb shelters, in Sievierodonetsk. “At the moment, with the support of artillery, the Russian occupiers are attacking Sievierodonetsk,” Gaidai said. Ukraine’s military said it had repelled nine Russian attacks on Tuesday in the Donbas where Moscow’s troops had killed at least 14 civilians, using aircraft, rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, mortars and missiles. Matt Mathers 25 May 2022 11:03

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Zelenksy says Kyiv won’t give up land for peace