Ukraine news – live: Zelenksy rebuffs calls to cede territory to Russia

President Zelensky meets US officials

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not give up his country’s land in return for an end to the war with Russia.

Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia demonstrates it is willing to move its troops and equipment back “to the position before 24 February” when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Earlier, Russia said it is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported, citing comments by foreign minister Andrei Rudenko on Wednesday.

It comes amid fears of global food shortages as Putin’s troops’ blockade Black Sea ports in Ukraine’s south.

Show latest update 1653529500 Ukraine shares video meme of ‘suicide’ drone attacking Russian tank set to Star Wars theme Ukrainian armed forces have shared a video of a so-called “kamikaze” or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank, catching the soldiers drinking alcohol on it off guard. “A modern kamikaze drone, equipped with a powerful explosive, flew straight into the tank, causing irreparable damage to the enemy,” Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in the Facebook post, sharing the video. “According to our soldiers, the Russian occupiers were quietly drinking alcohol at one of the positions, sitting on the armor of their tank. However, the usual Russian occupation was abruptly interrupted by an unexpected attack from the air,” it added. Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 26 May 2022 02:45 1653524820 Putin announces 10% raise to minimum wage Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a 10% raise to the minimum wage rate and pensions in the coming weeks, a move that comes as the Russian economy faces an unprecedented wave of international sanctions. Mr Putin said in a government meeting that the minimum cost of living will be up 10 per cent beginning 1 June, and the minimum wage rate and state pensions will go up 10 per cent starting 1 July. The bump will bring the minimum wage to about $250 per month and the average pension to $320, according to the Interfax news agency. “Our key and unchanging priority is to increase the welfare and quality of life of citizens,” Mr Putin said. He also tasked government officials with increasing pay for Russian soldiers serving abroad as the Russian military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month. Tom Batchelor 26 May 2022 01:27 1653520500 Russian tank operative reveals tactics in Ukraine war A Russian tank operative has revealed tactics used in the Ukraine war, saying the hatch is left open to enable quick escape in the event of a strike. Here is a summary of the interview, reported in a Russian newspaper: Tom Batchelor 26 May 2022 00:15 1653517874 Zelensky dismisses calls for Ukraine to cede land to Russia Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement. Those “great geopoliticians” who suggest this are disregarding the interests of ordinary Ukrainians – “the millions of those who actually live on the territory that they propose exchanging for an illusion of peace,” he said late on Wednesday in his nightly video address to the nation. “We always have to think of the people and remember that values are not just words.” Mr Zelensky compared those who argue for giving Russia a piece of Ukraine to those who in 1938 ceded territory to Hitler in hopes of preventing World War II. The interests of Ukraine should not be outweighed by “the interests of those in a hurry to meet the dictator again,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Zelensky said his army was facing the fiercest attack by Russian forces, who in some places have many more weapons and soldiers. He pleaded for even more military assistance from the West, “without exception, without restrictions. Enough to win.” Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 23:31 1653515946 EU, US and UK form atrocity crimes group The European Union, the United States, and UK have announced the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA). The ACA will reinforce current EU, US and UK efforts to further accountability for atrocity crimes in the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. A statement on the British government website said: “It advances commitments made by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to demonstrate international support and solidarity at this crucial historical moment for Ukraine.” EU High Representative, Vice-President Josep Borrell, said: “It is critical to ensure that all those responsible for the terrible atrocities committed during the unprovoked Russian military aggression in Ukraine are brought to justice. “There can be no impunity for war crimes. The Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group will be providing advice and supporting the ongoing efforts of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s War Crimes Units to collect, preserve, and analyse evidence of atrocities to help the investigations and ensure justice takes its course. US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken said: “This initiative will directly support efforts by the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General to document, preserve, and analyse evidence of war crimes and other atrocities committed by members of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, with a view toward criminal prosecutions. “The ACA is an essential element of the United States’ commitment that those responsible for such crimes will be held to account.” Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 22:59 1653513606 Russian forces reportedly use thermite munitions in Donetsk Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 22:20 1653511592 Russia ‘ready to let Ukraine export food’ as crisis warnings mount Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday, as concerns grow over a global food shortage due to the war. Russia’s invasion has sparked a global food crisis that the UN has warnedcould starve millions and lead to civil unrest in hunger-prone countries. Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 21:46 1653510188 War could trigger global recession, says World Bank World Bank President David Malpass has suggested that Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy prices, as well as the availability of fertiliser, could trigger a global recession. Mr Malpass told an event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce that Germany’s economy, the world’s fourth largest, has already slowed substantially due to higher energy prices, and said reduced production of fertiliser could worsen conditions elsewhere “As we look at the global GDP … it’s hard right now to see how we avoid a recession,” Mr Malpass said. He gave no specific forecast. He said the economies of Ukraine and Russia were both expected to see a significant contraction, while Europe, China and the United States were seeing slower growth. Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 21:23 1653508991 Russia eases route to citizenship for occupied Ukrainian regions Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the process for residents of Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports. The decree marks a further step towards “Russification” of the two regions, where Moscow’s war in Ukraine has enabled it to establish a continuous land bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. Putin’s move extends a scheme available to residents of areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine‘s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Moscow has issued around 800,000 passports since 2019. Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 21:03 1653507908 Video appears to show shelling near Kharkiv Video shared on Telegram appears to show shelling near Kharkiv on Wednesday evening. It comes after authorities in its second-largest city reopened the underground metro, where thousands of civilians had sheltered for months under relentless bombardment. The reopening was evidence of Ukraine’s biggest military success over the past few weeks: pushing Russian forces largely out of artillery range of Kharkiv, as they did from the capital Kyiv in March. Tom Batchelor 25 May 2022 20:45

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Zelenksy rebuffs calls to cede territory to Russia